Jack Warren scored the game’s lone goal, unassisted, as Joel Barlow handed Masuk its first loss of the year, 1-0, Thursday, Oct. 5, at Barlow, on Senior Night.

Jackson Stalowir made seven saves for the shutout, which lifted the Falcons to 9-0-1 on the year.

Samuel Forsythe made five saves for the Panthers, who fell to 8-1-1.

Masuk held a slim edge in corner kicks, 3-2.

The Falcons were scheduled to host Weston Tuesday night, Oct. 10.