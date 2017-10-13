Events at the Easton Public Library

The Easton Public Library is located at 691 Morehouse Road. Hours are Monday, 10 to 5, Tuesday, 10 to 8, Wednesday, 10 to 8, Thursday, 10 to 6, Friday, 10 to 5, and Saturday, 10 to 3. Closed Sunday. Call 203-261-0134 or visit EastonLibrary.org for more information and to register. The following comes from the library:

Sunday, Oct. 15

The Easton Arts Council presents a return performance of The Hot to Trot Trio in “Another Lighthearted Look at Romance.” The trio, composed of two singers and a pianist will delight you with a new hour long show of songs that take an amusing and slightly irreverent view of love throughout the ages. Admission free, donations accepted for Arts Council Activities. Reception to follow. Suitable for the entire family. For information: 203-261-9160 or eastonartscouncill.org.

Monday, Oct. 16

4:15 to 4:45 — Third Grade Book Club. Kids in third grade join us to discuss Dory Fantasmagory by Abby Hanlon. Copies of the book are available at the Easton Public Library. Stop by our circulation desk to check out a copy so that you can read the book before we meet to discuss it. Snacks will be served. Registration is required.

Tuesday, Oct. 17

10:30 a.m. — Baby/Toddler Be-Bop (6-36 months). This 25-minute interactive music and movement class incorporates popular children’s songs, finger plays and simple stories while utilizing props such as puppets, tambourines and rhythm sticks. Registration is not required.

2:15 p.m. — Preschool Story Time. Join us for stories and a craft. Registration is not required.

6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. — C2 Education’s SAT vs. ACT: Choosing the Best Test. High school college aptitude tests have changed greatly in the past several years. Deciding which test is right for you or your child can be a challenge. Join us as we explore the pros and cons of both tests while also exploring how questions differ and what test-prep looks like for each. Registration is required.

Wednesday, Oct. 18

10:30 a.m. — Baby/Toddler Be-Bop (6-36 months). This 25-minute interactive music and movement class incorporates popular children’s songs, finger plays and simple stories while utilizing props such as puppets, tambourines and rhythm sticks. Registration is not required.

4:30 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. — Minecraft Building Competition (grades 4-8). How fast can you build in Minecraft? Get ready for surprise tasks and special items to incorporate into your building. Bring your own laptop if possible. Registration is required.

Thursday, Oct. 19

10:30 a.m. — Baby’s First Story Time. Introduce your baby to their first rhymes, songs and books with a 15-minute open play time to follow. This program is for pre-walkers.

2:15 p.m. — Preschool Story Time. Join us for stories and a craft. Registration is not required.

4:15 p.m. — Tail Waggin’ Tutors. (grades K-5). Sign your readers up for a session with Tail Waggin’ Tutors. Kids sign up for a 10-minute time slot to read to (and pet) a certified therapy dog. Sessions are by appointment only. Late arrivals will not be guaranteed a time slot. To register, email Myla at [email protected]

7:00 p.m. — Beyond Reading Book Discussion Meeting. Join us for a discussion of Small Great Things by Jodi Picoult.