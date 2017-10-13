Easton to hold hearing on state law permitting temporary housing for disabled people

The town may decide to opt out of a new state law that allows people to put a temporary structure on their property to house a mentally or physically impaired person.

Public Act 17-155, which took effect Oct. 1, enables a property owner to put a second dwelling on a single-family lot as an accessory structure to the main house. The so-called “temporary healthcare structure” has to be a pre-fab building, can accommodate one individual, and can’t be larger than 500 square feet or have a permanent foundation.

The property must be owned by the mentally or physically impaired individual or their caregiver, defined in the law as “a relative, legal guardian or healthcare agent.”

Municipalities may decide not to follow the law by having the Planning and Zoning Commission and local legislative body — the Board of Selectmen, in Easton’s case, because of its town-meeting form of government — vote to opt out.

The P&Z, which must act first, is expected to hold a required public hearing on the issue Oct. 30 to get citizen input before deciding how to proceed. A memo on the matter from the P&Z’s outside attorney, Ira Bloom, was read aloud and discussed at the commission’s Sept. 25 meeting.

“Unless and until the municipality opts out, the zoning regulations cannot prohibit the installation and use of a temporary healthcare structure that otherwise complies with the act,” wrote Bloom, who works for the law firm Berchem, Moses of Westport.

At the meeting, P&Z Chairman Robert Maquat said the selectmen prefer to have the town opt out because the town’s existing affordable accessory apartment zoning regulations already accommodate the need to provide such housing options. In addition, many Easton homes are considered large enough to offer living space for a mentally or physically impaired individual.

First Selectman Adam Dunsby, who also serves as state representative for the town, said he is awaiting action by the P&Z before the Board of Selectmen can act.

”I will wait as first selectman to see what the P&Z does and look at their reasoning before I make any decision at the Board of Selectmen level,” Dunsby said.

Dunsby opposed the bill in the legislature. “I don’t know what the genesis of the law was, but it clearly wasn’t designed for places like Easton, where people have reasonably large houses and properties,” he said.

The legislation was overwhelmingly approved in the state House of Representatives and unanimously approved in the state Senate earlier this year.

Based on the law, according to Bloom, any temporary health care residential structures would have to comply with safety codes as well as setback, lot coverage and square footage requirements for accessory structures in a town.

Without opting out, Bloom wrote, “it must receive a zoning permit within 15 days of application and the permit cannot be denied if the structure and use complies with the act.”

If the P&Z votes to opt out, it must state its reasons for the decision and publish a written notice in a local newspaper, according to Bloom. The Board of Selectmen may not vote to opt out if the P&Z hasn’t done so first.

Based on the law, the temporary health care structures “shall be removed not later than 120 days after the mentally or physically impaired person no longer occupies the structure or no longer qualifies as a mentally or physically impaired person.”