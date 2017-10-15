Kids invited to make a fairy house at the library

Local resident Susan Monaghan will teach interested parties how to make a fairy house using a shoebox and tiny items on Thursday, Oct. 26, from 4 to 5 p.m. at the Easton Public Library.

The library will provide all the supplies needed to create a home for a fairy. Participants may bring their own small objects to embellish their creation with a personal touch.

The program is for kids in grades four and five. Registration is required. To register, use the Library’s online event calendar, or contact Mary Beth Rassulo at 203-261-0134, or via email at [email protected]