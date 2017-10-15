Easton Courier

Kids invited to make a fairy house at the library

By Easton Courier on October 15, 2017 in Community, Events, Happenings, Lead News, News, Town Government · 0 Comments

The Easton Public Library is at 691 Morehouse Road. —Nancy Doniger photo

The Easton Public Library is at 691 Morehouse Road.
—Nancy Doniger photo

Local resident Susan Monaghan will teach interested parties how to make a fairy house using a shoebox and tiny items on Thursday, Oct. 26, from 4 to 5 p.m. at the Easton Public Library.

The library will provide all the supplies needed to create a home for a fairy. Participants may bring their own small objects to embellish their creation with a personal touch.

The program is for kids in grades four and five.  Registration is required. To register, use the Library’s online event calendar, or contact Mary Beth Rassulo at 203-261-0134, or via email at [email protected]

