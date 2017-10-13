While the Joel Barlow High boys soccer team has often used a prolific offense to get the job done so far this season, it would depend on some stingy defense in two games last week.

In both cases the Falcons had the lead and then fought hard to keep it, including against host Brookfield in a 1-0 win on Tuesday, Oct. 3.

Despite an encouraging start, during which the Falcons took the lead, they then found themselves clinging onto it for the majority of the game. Jack Warren was brought down around 25 yards from goal in the eighth minute and picked himself up off the floor to curl a free kick into the left corner past keeper Jakob Mamudi. Warren headed over the bar from a corner six minutes later then Nathan Fenningdorf put through Grayson DiMiceli, who beat his defender but shot wide with the goal at his mercy.

The defending South-West Conference champ Bobcats had the ball in the Barlow net after 27 minutes but the Falcons were relieved when the referee signaled that a Brookfield forward was offside. Within a minute, Barlow keeper Jackson Stalowir had to produce a point blank save to prevent the equalizer.

Soon after the start of the second half, Stalowir was again called upon to come out sharply to stifle another Bobcats attack. Although Brookfield were applying constant pressure as the Falcons consistently gave the ball away, Barlow could have put the game away in the 68th when Warren’s shot nearly crept over the line before Mamudi recovered to smother the ball, or when Pablo Correa-Ramirez shot over the bar two minutes later.

The game ended in a flurry of Bobcats attacks with Stalowir managing to keep another clean sheet by coming off his line several times to dim Brookfield’s hopes.

Barlow defeated Masuk 1-0 two days later in a battle of the only remaining unbeaten teams in the SWC on a balmy Senior Night. Again it took every ounce of their effort and commitment to do so

The Falcons again made the early breakthrough in the 15th minute when, after Correa-Ramirez was tripped in the area, a nerveless Warren sent keeper Sam Forsythe the wrong way and buried his spot kick into the bottom left corner. That was the only real chance of the first half for Barlow as the Panthers mounted a series of attacks but could not create any clear openings. Stalowir was flawless in goal, as he dealt with a number of free kicks and corners. Also outstanding was Barlow’s back line of Nick O’Connor, Grant Lagaipa and Anthony Rizzo as they thwarted Masuk’s much vaunted forwards time after time.

Barlow came into the game more in the second half as Warren headed over the bar while having his shirt pulled and DiMiceli shot well over after being set up by Tony Paolini. At the other end, Attie Upson, who had a superb second half in midfield, blocked a goal bound Masuk shot in the 72nd minute.

The game ended with Barlow under mounting pressure from a plethora of Panthers free kicks and long throw ins, with Stalowir having to make one final double save with two minutes left to keep yet another clean sheet in this Falcons still unbeaten campaign. He finished with seven overall.