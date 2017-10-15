Easton Courier

Easton EMT needs kidney transplant

By Nancy Doniger on October 15, 2017

Adam Goldstein assists people in crisis in his role as assistant chief administration for Easton’s Volunteer Emergency Medical Service.

Now he desperately needs someone to donate a kidney to help him in his time of need.

Goldstein has been an emergency medical technician with Easton EMS for 17 years and for the past nine years has been on dialysis because he has end stage renal disease, according to the Easton EMS Facebook page.

He is on the transplant list at Yale-New Haven Hospital, but due to having blood Type O and having high antibodies, receiving a cadaveric donation has proven difficult.

Now he needs the help of the community or anyone willing to get tested and donate. Interested parties are asked to contact Yale Transplant Center at 866-925-3897 and tell them you would like to get tested for Adam Goldstein.

If you are not Type O you, can still get tested for what is known as a paired donation. Visit kidney-paired donation at unos.org to learn about it. 

For more information on how to help, email [email protected]

Adam Goldstein, Easton EMT and assistant chief at Easton EMS,  needs a kidney transplant. Goldstein right, shook hands with Dave Bunnell of PL Custom Medallion, manufacturer of the service’s new ambulance, in September. — Nancy Doniger archive photo

