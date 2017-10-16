Easton police to update parking rules for Trout Brook Valley

A Norton Road couple raised questions about whether Trout Brook Valley hikers are using the newest Aspetuck Land Trust (ALT) parking lot or instead continuing to park on local roads.

“Even with the lot, we have a problem,” resident Cynthia Fox told the Police Commission at the Oct. 9 meeting. She and Mark Conese presented commissioners with photos to show what they say is occurring in the neighborhood.

“People don’t make it up to the lot,” Fox said of the off-road parking area on Freeborn Road that opened earlier this year. It is designed to fit eight vehicles.

One of their photos highlighted a new ALT sign that informs drivers “Parking 500’ Ahead on Left,” indicating the new parking lot’s location. “Cars are all around [the sign], and the lot is empty,” Fox said.

The Police Commission is preparing to vote on a plan to try to better control on-street parking on the three roads in the area — Freeborn Road, Norton Road and Elm Drive. The general idea is to put up more No Parking signs in certain locations and then step up enforcement.

The area is extremely rural and the three roads are narrow, hilly and curvy in many places.

“I understand your frustration,” said police Chief Tim Shaw, noting that on-street parking by trail users has concerned neighbors since he joined the department a few years ago. He said some progress has been made on the issue.

Shaw said the department’s new plan will detail exactly where new No Parking signs will be installed, based on recommendations by officer Donald Kinahan, who oversees the traffic division. The town engineer also has been involved in the process.

The police chief offered to meet with Fox and Conese to go over the proposal before it’s voted on by the commission.

Fox said people may be used to parking on roads from when the new lot didn’t exist, and haven’t changed their ways. She expressed frustration that it took so long for ALT to build the parking lot.

Shaw said attempts have been made to educate hikers about parking issues, including placing flyers on parked vehicles informing them of the new lot. “Right now there’s an education process,” he said. “Once the [new] signs go up, there’ll be enforcement.”

Fox and Conese seemed particularly worried about the area on Freeborn Road between Norton Road and Elm Drive, where the road dips down and then goes up a hill. They said many cars can park in this vicinity on busy weekends, despite the absence of an official hiking trail entrance in the immediate vicinity.

“We just want No Parking signs put up there,” Fox said.

David Brant, Aspetuck Land Trust executive director, said the organization has worked to improve the parking situation.

“At the request of the town, we’ve built a new parking lot and installed signage on Freeborn Road and the Norton Road extension, and we’ve been working to be responsive to the town’s and neighbors’ concerns,” Brant said.

Shaw said the department will reconsider the initial recommendations to allow certain on-street parking in this area. “This is not a finished product,” Shaw said of the plan.

The goal is to protect public safety and ensure that emergency vehicles can get through the area, Shaw said.

The commission had been expected to vote on the new plan at the meeting but instead tabled the matter to allow for more input.

Curve signs

Shaw said the state’s controversial Horizontal Curve Project — which involved installing many new yellow-colored arrow signs indicating upcoming curves in roads — has been “suspended” in Easton.

“We’re working with the state to figure out the best way to close out the project, so it’s kind of in a holding pattern,” he said.

Shaw said the state had wanted to put up more signs but that hasn’t happened. A few signs that were installed have been removed.

Many residents objected when the signs first went up, complaining there were too many, some were too large, and some were installed on roads with little traffic.

Internet sales site

The Police Commission has approved establishing a “monitored Internet sales and exchange zone” in Easton. This will be an area where people can meet to safely complete transactions initiated on such websites as Craigslist.

The area will be in the library parking lot, closest to the police station. A sign will be installed to mark the location.

Shaw said while he’s not aware of negative incidents in Easton, they have occurred elsewhere, and more towns are setting up designated locations. He said the idea was first suggested by a Police Department member.

Warning signs

The Police Department plans to install small attachment signs on stop signs indicating not all vehicles must stop at the four-way intersection of Rock House and Valley roads.

Stop signs are located at only three of the four sides of the intersection. The small warning signs, now found at more locations, tell drivers that not all ongoing vehicles will stop at an intersection.