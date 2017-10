The Easton Police Department will participate in the National Prescription Drug Take Back Initiative from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Oct. 28, in the south parking lot of the Easton Public Library, 691 Morehouse Road.

People do not have to get out of their cars. They just pull up to the site and turn over their unused medications.

All medications will be turned over to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration at the end of the day for destruction.