Halloween Farm Festival Saturday

It’s Fall on the Farm, so come visit the animals.

The students and Friends of the Farm of the Trumbull Agriscience and Biotechnology Center are hosting a Halloween Farm Festival on Saturday, Oct. 21, from 10 a.m.-3 p.m., rain or shine, at the school, located at 536 Daniels Farm Road.

Stop by for lunch and enjoy additional activities for a nominal fee, include haunted classroom, hayride, children’s games, bouncy house, face painting, spin art, a variety of refreshments from the bake sale table and student made items.

Free admission; nominal charge for some activities. Children are welcome in costume.