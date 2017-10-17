Pups play among the pumpkins on Morehouse fields

As the days grow shorter and the leaves transform from green to maize, amber and crimson, Lex Popp and Boanis Sullivan run and play among the pumpkins on Morehouse fields.

The young German shepherd and basset hound became friends over the summer while taking walks with their humans, farmer Al Popp of Sport Hill Farm and documentary filmmaker Allen Sullivan.

“We walked our dogs together every night, and I took a lot of fantastic shots of them against the backdrop of some spectacular sunsets,” Sullivan said. “When I learned he was the grower of the pumpkin fields I had been photographing Boanis in for the big Halloween section for the last two years, we arranged to get Lex in some of the shots for this year, and this is one of them.”

In his down time as a “documentary film road warrior” and his second career as a creative writing teacher in an inner-city high school, Sullivan said, he has spent his happiest hours over three decades roaming through a magical realm he calls The Basset Domain with his beloved hounds Bioan, Boan and, now, Boanis.

“And once I began getting down on their level and seeing their world view I understood why most people, the majority of whom have never met one in person, are so beguiled by them: besides being incredibly amusing to look at, they are impossible not to love,” he said.

Sullivan photographed his various Bassett hounds’ adventures to use as illustrations for children’s stories. These days, he works with an artist and illustrator named Cherish Minor, and the two formed a subscription e-card site in the spirit of the old “Kodak Moment,” he said.

“Boanis is a star wherever he goes,” he said. “That’s how I got the idea to feature him on cards. And Lex is the best supporting actor I have ever come across. Plus, the native pumpkins — and it is truly voilà!”

Farmers Al and Patty Popp donate a portion of the sales from pumpkins they grow on the Morehouse fields around Samuel Staples Elementary School to the Easton schools. The pumpkins are available for purchase at Sport Hill Farm, 596 Sport Hill Road.

More photos of Boanis, Easton sunsets and Halloween scenes, along with information about Savor the Instant, Sullivan and Minor’s e-card site, may be found at savourtheinstant.com.