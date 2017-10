Holding the competition to single-digit scoring in each set, the Joel Barlow High girls volleyball team swept Bethel 3-0 (25-8, 25-6, 25-8) on Monday, Oct. 16.

Ava Campano was a force at the net with 16 kills. Kiara Robichaud had 10 and also finished with six digs an four aces.

Caitlin Colangelo led Barlow with 33 assists. Taylor Paradise had a strong serving game with 16 points, including three aces. She had seven digs.