Easton police log: Trespassing at Union Cemetery, DUI, bear sighting

The Easton Police Department responded to 154 calls from Oct. 10 to 15.

Bear sighting

A Staples Road resident called police Oct. 11 after spotting a black bear walking on the caller’s property toward the road.

Trespassing at Union Cemetery

The groundskeeper at Union Cemetery called police Oct. 13 at 9:08 p.m. to report that approximately 20 teenagers were in Union Cemetery. The cemetery is closed from sunset to sunrise. The juveniles were issued verbal warnings for simple trespass.

A police officer spotted several vehicles at Union Cemetery Oct. 13 at 11:32 p.m. All of the trespassers were warned to stay out of the area.

Police received a call Oct. 14 at 7:26 p.m. about multiple cars parked at Union Cemetery and loud noise coming from that area. Police issued a verbal warning to each party for simple trespass.

Police received reports of people observed inside Union Cemetery Oct. 15 at 12:02 a.m. A police officer on-site spotted an unoccupied, suspicious vehicle parked behind the cemetery. The officer told the individuals to leave the area, which they did without incident.

Criminal mischief

Police received a call from a resident Oct. 10 who said her mailbox was damaged some time overnight on Saturday, Oct. 7, into Sunday, Oct. 8. The caller said several other mailboxes on the street were also damaged.

DUI

A police officer had observed a car stopped in the travel portion of Route 59 impeding traffic on Oct. 10 at approximately 6:55 p.m.

Upon approaching the driver inside the vehicle to inquire if assistance was needed, the officer smelled a strong alcoholic odor, police said. The driver claimed that she was fine and just needed to rest before driving home to her residence on North Park Avenue.

Her vehicle, however, was facing away from her residence and traveling in the opposite direction, police said.

Pamela Warzel, 53, of 710 North Park Avenue was asked to perform several sobriety tests which she did not pass, police said.

Police charged Warzel with driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs. She stated that she did not need a lawyer because she is a lawyer, police said.

She was released on a $100 cash bond and was scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 24.

Warrant arrest

A Danbury man turned himself in at the Easton Police Department on Oct. 10 after learning of an active arrest warrant for his arrest.

Thomas Burke III, 19, of 62 Chestnut Street in Danbury, was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, use of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance of less than four ounces of marijuana, and failure to drive right.

Officers were dispatched on Aug. 4 to the area of Route 136 at Mills Lane on a report of a car crash. The vehicle had come to rest against a tree on the private property at 880 Westport Road (Route 136), police said.

The driver identified himself as Thomas Burke. As Burke spoke the officer could smell the distinct odor of an alcoholic beverage on his breath. Due to his apparent injuries, he was taken to the hospital.

Burke was was released on a promise to appear Oct. 19.

Call statistics

Total Calls — 154

Accident — 4

Aided/EMS — 4

Alarm — 12

Animal control — 7

Assist other department — 3

Fire call — 1

False pretenses — 1

Noise complaint —

Suspicious car — 11

Suspicious person — 2

Suspicious activity — 0

Criminal arrest — 2

Clear/no action — 4

Infraction — 5

Written warning — 14