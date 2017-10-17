Beardsley Zoo hosts Boo at the Zoo Oct. 29

Connecticut’s Beardsley Zoo continues its SPOOK-tacular October with Boo at the Zoo on Sunday, Oct. 29, from noon-3 p.m.

The event will include goodies, storytime, and activities for kids along with harvest hayrides and seasonal enjoyments for the family. Anyone under 12, in costume, and accompanied by a paying adult, gets in to the Zoo for free. Hayrides begin at the W.O.L.F. Cabin and are $2 each. Tickets may be purchased at the Zoo gift shop.

“Boo at the Zoo is a longstanding Zoo tradition that many families look forward to,” said Gregg Dancho, Zoo director. “It’s a fun afternoon of crafts, cool critters, and, of course, candy.”

Connecticut’s Beardsley Zoo, 1875 Noble Avenue, Bridgeport, is open daily from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Admission is discounted by $3 until March 1, 2018 except for holidays, Boo at the Zoo, and other special events. Discounted prices cannot be combined with other promotional offers. Regular adult admission (ages 12 & older) is $15, children (ages 3-11) is $12, senior admission (62 and older) is $11, and children under 3 are free. Zoo members also are admitted free. Parking at the Zoo is free of charge. For more information, visit beardsleyzoo.com.