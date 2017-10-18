A time of transition on the Easton Board of Education

The Board of Education said goodbye on Oct. 10 to longtime member Regina Bobroske and welcomed Katy Reed as a new board member.

“It’s been an honor and privilege to work with dedicated volunteers,” said Bobroske, who’s served on the board for eight years.

The board showed Bobroske its appreciation by giving her a gift, and Susan Kaplan, principal of Helen Keller Middle School, was one of many at the school board meeting who complimented Bobroske on her service.

“Your questions have pushed my thinking forward,” Kaplan said.

School board Chairman Jeffrey Parker said Bobroske “will be sorely missed.”

Bobroske told the board at an earlier meeting that she was leaving to pursue “professional things” that may include a career change.

“My time to move along has come,” she said, and serving on the board has “been a pleasure for me.”

School board members voted unanimously at the Oct. 10 meeting to accept Katy Reed as Bobroske’s replacement.

When a board member leaves mid-term, the board member’s political party chooses a replacement to be voted on by the entire school board, Parker said. The Easton Democratic Town Committee selected Reed.

School board member Jenny Chieda will take over for Bobroske as board secretary.