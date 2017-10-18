Man charged with assault, DWI, reckless driving turns himself in to Redding police

A Fairfield man faces multiple charges related to an April 14 crash that injured six teens, including the driver.

Ryan Capozziello, 18, surrendered to Redding police on Wednesday, Oct. 18, charged with DWI, reckless driving, and five counts of second-degree assault with a motor vehicle, police said.

He was released on $100,000 bond to appear in Danbury Court on Wednesday, Oct. 18, according to police.

The original incident took place on April 14, at about 5:45 p.m., when Redding police responded to a single-car crash in the area of Route 107 and Umpawaug Road.

Police said in a press release that Capozziello lost control of the vehicle. It struck the embankment on the right side of the roadway, then crossed both travel lanes and began to roll, then struck two trees.

Two of the six passengers were ejected before the vehicle came to rest and caught fire.

Passing motorists stopped and pulled the four remaining passengers from the burning vehicle. All six occupants were transported to area hospitals with serious to critical injuries. All have survived, according to police.

According to a Pilot story on April 20, the six occupants of the vehicle were:

Ryan Capozziello, 18, of Fairfield

Allison Loder, 17, of Easton

Ryan Gombos, 16, of Easton

Janelle Pompea, 16, of Redding

Thomas Bull, 18, of Fairfield

Grant Ciccarello, 16, of Redding

This case remains under investigation, according to Redding police.

