Too many points would get away from the Joel Barlow High varsity football team in its game against East Lyme.
The Falcons missed a few scoring chances last Friday, Oct. 13. This came back to haunt them in a 28-20 loss at home in a non-conference contest.
“We left some points on the field,” said Barlow head coach Rob Tynan. “When you play good football teams you can’t do that.”
The Falcons never punted the ball in the game, often getting within East Lyme’s 20-yard line. Instead of reaching the end zone, they turned the ball over on downs.
“We didn’t do a great job on converting on fourth down,” said Tynan. “Maybe if we hadn’t been as fancy and just ran straight ahead we could’ve gotten it.”
Barlow scored on its first offensive series, capped off with a 19-yard run by Will Cusick. With Mike Puglio’s extra point the Falcons led 7-0.
The Vikings answered with a 12-yard pass from Chris Salemme to Sam Highman, but before the quarter ended the Falcons were back in the lead, courtesy of a 21-yard run by Alex Stillman. However, they threatened on two more occasions but came up empty,
“At halftime we should’ve been up 28-6,” said Tynan. “We were up 14-6.”
East Lyme had some help on its first series of the second half. Two personal foul penalties and an offsides call against the Falcons got the Vikings 35 yards closer to the end zone, and they found it on a 10-yard pass from Salemme to Andrew Haase.
They took the lead on another touchdown pass from Salemme, this one to Dylan Hatajik from 33 yards out, and with a two-point conversion led 21-14.
Stillman’s 93-yard return on the ensuing kickoff gave the Falcons new life. They opted for the two-point conversion, but quarterback Trevor Furrer was stopped short of the goal line.
East Lyme’s final touchdown came on a nine-yard run by Isaac Tomblin with 1:56 left in the game, enough for the Falcons to move the ball to midfield, but the drive stalled.
“We rushed for 342 yards and we didn’t win the football game,” said Tynan. “We kept shooting ourselves in the foot in the red zone, not making some catches. They had 11 in the box. We had people wide open and we didn’t catch the football.”
Barlow, now 3-2, visits Stratford on Friday at 7 p.m.