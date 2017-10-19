Continuing its run through the South-West Conference, the Joel Barlow High girls volleyball team extended its winning streak to 13 matches with three sweeps.

For the second time this season, the Falcons beat Weston 3-0 (25-12, 25-9, 25-9) on Wednesday, Oct. 11.

Ava Campano led her team at the net with 11 kills. She also had six service points.

Kiara Robichaud had eight kills and 12 service points. Caitlin Colangelo had 19 assists and 11 service points, including six aces.

For Weston, Caroline Wertlieb had four kills and three digs. Grace Donnelly had four digs and four assists.

The Falcons also made short work of New Fairfield 3-0 (25-13, 25-10, 25-9) on Friday, Oct. 13.

Taylor Paradise led Barlow at the service line with 12 points. Ava Campano had eight kills at the net.

Jess Mucyzynski and Robichaud both had 11 service points. The former also had three aces and two kills and the latter had five digs and four kills.

The most lopsided scores came on Monday when the Falcons hosted Bethel. They held their opponent to single-digit scoring in each set to win 3-0 (25-8, 25-6, 25-8).

Campano was a force at the net with 16 kills. Robichaud had 10 and also finished with six digs and four aces.

Colangelo led Barlow with 33 assists. Paradise had a strong serving game with 16 points, including three aces. She had seven digs.

Now 15-1 overall, the Falcons host Bunnell on Friday at 5:30 p.m., visit Brookfield on Monday at 5:30 and are at Danbury on Wednesday at 4 in the last match of the regular season before the SWC playoffs.