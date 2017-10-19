Newtown hands Barlow first loss

What has been a high-powered offense for the Joel Barlow High boys soccer team this season was rather quiet in a game against Newtown last week.

The Falcons had averaged more than four goals per game heading into their contest on Thursday, Oct. 12. Despite a number of scoring chances, they came up empty in a 1-0 loss, their first defeat of the season.

Scoring chances were at a premium in the first half, but the Nighthawks were on the front foot early, testing Barlow goalie Jackson Stalowir with a shot as early as the seventh minute and a header in the 15th. In between, Attie Upson shot over the bar and the Newtown keeper pounced on a Grayson DiMiceli cross.

DiMiceli forced another save two minutes later and Upson had another effort easily saved after 19 minutes. The best chance of the half for the Falcons went begging in the 31st, as Ben Goodacre shot over the bar from a tight angle when Jack Warren was completely unmarked right in front of goal.

The deadlock was broken in the 52nd minute when Stalowir was beaten low to his left by an Adam Farley shot from the edge of the box, which sneaked into the corner when it had looked to be going wide. Although Barlow huffed and puffed to get back on terms, it was outworked by an industrious Nighthawks outfit, which won just about every 50/50 ball and never let a strangely subdued Falcons team settle into its passing game once it approached midfield, resulting in Barlow not having a single chance in the second half.

Two days earlier the Falcons also had a number of chances when they visited Weston, a team fighting for one of the remaining spots in the South-West Conference playoffs. The Falcons finally made their superiority tell in the second half for a 2-0 win.

The most notable incidents of the first half were a double save by Stalowir in the 10th minute and a Tony Paolini solo run and shot in the 35th, which was Barlow’s first real effort on goal.

The Trojans were happy to sit back with 10 men behind the ball throughout, frustrating the Falcons and trying to catch them on the break. Stalowir also had to handle a cross from the right and a header from a free kick but was not really troubled by either.

Barlow continued to apply pressure in the second half, and after a Warren header from a Max Baer free kick went narrowly wide in the 48th minute, it finally struck in the 52nd when DiMiceli got clear but had his shot saved by keeper Matt Egan and Pablo Correa-Ramirez was on hand to lash the ball home at the second attempt.

This meant that the Trojans finally had to come out of their shell and, once again, Stalowir (seven saves) had to be on his toes to push a shot onto the post. However, he could do nothing about a Weston effort which crashed against the underside of the bar in the 65th but, luckily for Barlow, bounced to safety. Within three minutes of this escape, the Falcons wrapped up the points when Warren put an inch-perfect ball through to Correa-Ramirez, who finished crisply into the bottom left corner of the net.

Barlow, now 10-1-1 overall, is tied with Masuk for first place in the SWC standings. It visits Kolbe Cathedral today (Thursday) at 4 p.m. and is at New Milford on Monday at 6:30 in the final game of the regular season before the playoffs start.