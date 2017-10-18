With the regular season winding down, the Joel Barlow High girls soccer team finds itself battling for position in the South-West Conference standings.

The Falcons are currently in seventh place overall, with the top eight teams making the playoffs. Two losses last week hurt their chances of improving their seeding.

Hosting Weston on Tuesday, Oct. 10, Barlow held its opponent scoreless in the first half before giving way in the second for a 3-0 loss.

The slow grass surface and some stingy defending seemed to take the sting out of both teams’ attack. The two played each other evenly, although Weston did enjoy advantages in possession and shots on goal.

In the second half, Weston started stringing some passes together and leaned heavily on its individual talent. With about 30 minutes to play, Petra Friden sent a ball across to Sadie Rudolph at the top of the box and she turned and fired a rocket to make it 1-0.

Weston was energized by finally breaking through the tough defense and taking a lead, especially having played so many of its games from behind and knowing that Barlow has given up few goals while also struggling to score this year. Eighteen minutes from time, Nikki Dalrymple squeezed a shot inside the post and beneath goalie Laurel Winslow’s arm.

Rudolph scored again in the final 10 minutes with a high arching shot that dipped under the crossbar.

Weston had a 16-6 advantage in shots. Winslow made six saves.

Things did not get any easier for the Falcons two days later when they visited Newtown, currently undefeated in SWC play. For the third straight outing the Falcons were held scoreless, this time 2-0.

Newtown came out sprinting, getting its first shot off within minutes of the opening whistle. This pressure kept up for the next 10 minutes and resulted in a goal for Newtown midway through the first half off a pass into the box that resulted in a shot buried into the far corner of the goal.

The pressure continued, with Newtown barely giving Barlow a chance to get the ball up the field. A few formation shifts, notably moving captain Amelia Blackwell up to the striker position, gave the defense a much-needed respite for the last few minutes of the half, which ended with Barlow down 1-0.

Barlow started to play a high-pressure game at the beginning of the second half, and subsequently changed its formation to a more aggressive one. It was working at first, and it began to put much greater pressure on the Newtown defense, even getting a few shots on goal. However, this more aggressive stance left it open for counterattacks, and Barlow ultimately gave up another goal.

A Newtown striker received the ball in the midfield and dribbled up through Barlow’s defense and was just barely blocked by Barlow defender Julia Hartmann. The first Newtown corner went out of bounds off a Barlow head. The second corner found the back of the net after a player settled the ball and shot from well inside the box with 25 minutes left.

Barlow was forced to continue pressuring, growing desperate as time ticked. While getting a number of chances and moving the ball up the field, it was still unable to find the net.

Barlow, now 4-4-2, hosts Kolbe Cathedral today (Thursday) at 4 p.m. and is home to Harding on Friday at 7 in the final game of the regular season.