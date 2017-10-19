Easton youth and adults unite to stop domestic abuse

Community members packed into the gazebo at the Easton Community Center for the fourth annual candlelight vigil to mark the observance of Domestic Violence Awareness Month.
The Center for Family Justice held the vigil with the support of Easton community and law enforcement leaders to honor those who have been affected by intimate partner violence, raise awareness and inspire hope that the cycle of violence can be broken.
Notable among the crowd at the Oct. 11 vigil was the number of men and boys who came to show their commitment to ending domestic violence.
“The men outnumber us here today,” Debra A. Greenwood, CFJ president and CEO, said. Local and state leaders included First Selectman Adam Dunsby, who also represents the state’s 135th Congressional District; state Sen. Tony Hwang, police Chief Tim Shaw, Officer Mark Pastor, Chris Griffin, CFJ board member, and Billy Barrett, ECC teen leader.
“I’m a little of two minds in some way,” Dunsby said. “It’s unfortunate that we have to have a vigil such as this, but since we do have events like this, it’s great to see so many people. Based on what I’m seeing, it looks like we have double the amount of people we had last year.”
Shaw is a member of the White Ribbon Campaign, an organization of men who stand up and say ‘No more’ to domestic violence. The group originated in Canada after a mass murderer shot and killed 14 women, and it spread throughout the world and the local area. CFJ began its participation in the White Ribbon Campaign 10 years ago.
Shaw said he went to Joel Barlow High School a few weeks ago to see if he could generate any interest among the students in starting the White Ribbon Campaign at Barlow.
“Within minutes we had five or six members of the football team saying that they wanted to join,” Shaw said. “This is their first event. I want to recognize them and I want to thank them for taking part in this initiative. This is a team of kids who really want to help out.”
Alex Stillman and William Reed, co-chairmen, and Dakota Koopmann, Cassidy Koopmann, Kevin Richetelli, and Carson Licastri attended the vigil, wearing their Barlow Falcons football uniforms.
“Chief Shaw came to our school and told us what it was all about to stand up to domestic violence,” Alex said.
“We wanted to start a group at our school and hopefully spread awareness in our town,” William said.
The vigil included a solemn reading of the names of 14 people who lost their lives to domestic violence in Connecticut in 2016. The Barlow football players, Easton police cadets and students in the ECC after-school program read the names.
“The day that I show up here and there are no names to read will be the best day of my career,” Shaw said.
Pastor said domestic violence can be prevented when people treat others with respect. He said children who witness domestic violence are at much greater risk of having serious problems as adults, including obesity, cancer, mental illness, addiction, heart disease, depression, and unintended pregnancy.
Greenwood said vigils such as this serve the purpose of allowing victims to know that at the Center for Family Justice there is a safe place, close to home, where they can receive free and comprehensive services, including free counseling and emergency shelter.
The vigils also seek to remind local residents that domestic violence — which national statistics suggest affects one out of three women in her lifetime — is a problem in every demographic and community the center serves.
Greenwood acknowledged the first responders. In addition to Shaw and Pastor, Detective Kent Lyman, fire Chief Steve Waugh and other fire officials were also present.
“We know how difficult your job can be,” Greenwood said. “When everyone else is running out, you are running in. Most of the time there are children present. We worry about the weapons and we think of guns and knives, but the weapon that is used most of the time are these.”
She held up her hands. “Strangulation is the most prevalent kind of homicide that we see in domestic violence. A lot of women lose their lives to strangulation that comes out of hostility and anger.”
Stopping domestic violence requires bipartisanship, Greenwood said. “It’s not one team or the other. Everyone works together: the state representatives, state senators, Congresspeople, and United States senators.
“State Sen. Tony Hwang has truly been a champion for the Center for Family Justice,” she said.
Hwang said there is no such thing as locker room talk. “You should never speak or demean any member of the community or anyone by gender, by race, by ethnicity, because when you speak of them like that, it hurts someone else.
“It’s important for everyone to know that we can prevent domestic violence by remembering to always lend a hand and lend an ear during these difficult financial times. We’re all in this together, and it is important to never allow violence and demeaning acts to occur. That’s how we’re going to stop the problem. Please know that when we see the numbers going up, it’s because we’re raising awareness.
“It’s because people know that they can come and get the service. We’e trying to get in front of the homicides, we’re trying to get in front of it before it even becomes physical. That’s the purpose of the vigil. The laws are getting stricter, there’s more accountability. The public policy part of this is so important.”
Greenwood validated the points Hwang made. “We had 31 Easton residents who needed our services last year. We know that domestic violence is very under-reported, but the number is larger than the year before. Please don’t think it’s because we have a whole a lot more domestic violence incidents. It’s because people know where to go for help.”
Besides the Easton vigil, CFJ held six other vigils in the communities it serves. For more information, visit CenterForFamilyJustice.org.