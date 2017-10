Stopping a 13-match winning streak, the Joel Barlow High varsity volleyball team lost a 3-2 decision to host Masuk on Wednesday, Oct. 18. It was only the second loss of the season for Barlow.

Ava Campano led the Falcons at the net with 22 kills. She also had 11 digs.

Kiara Robichaud also had a strong net game with 12 kills and had 19 digs. Scotland Davis had 14 digs.

For Masuk, Brianna Craig had 12 kills and seven blocks.