Community invited to New Friends Playground party

The Easton Parks and Recreation Department and Parents for a Better Playground will hold a party on Sunday, Oct. 22, at noon. at the New Friends Playground at Helen Keller Middle School, 360 Sport Hill Road.

There will be music, ice cream and face painting to honor the generous donors and volunteers who made the new playground possible. The public is invited.

Less than two years ago, the new playground was a dream of parents and town officials who envisioned replacing old equipment and making the area safer for younger children who don’t have access to school playgrounds.

Now, the playground is all that and much more, with spinners, spring riders, interactive musical instruments, rubberized mats and a shaded area for parents to sit.

The playground parents’ group includes Paula Barker, Tara O’Connell, Ya-Ching Liu, Tiffany Tortora, Heather Vechiarelli and an anonymous donor.

Gary Simone, former Easton Parks and and Recreation Director who recently retired, enthusiastically supported the playground from start to finish.

At the urging of the playground group, the Easton Board of Finance approved using $15,000 from the Parks and Recreation Department’s activity account to kick off the renovation project. And for the past two years, fund-raising projects and donations have made their mark.

The anonymous donor, dubbed the “playground angel,” contributed $150,000 toward the equipment, $5,000 for equipment and a contribution of $2,500 for a large sign. Playground expenses are pushing $200,000, according to Barker, and most of the work has been accomplished through donations.

Donations came in from many other sources, including children’s bake sales and fund-raising playdate events. Three large pieces depicting musical instruments were donated by the Easton Art Center and are handicapped accessible, as is a chair swing and other areas onsite.

The Parks and Recreation Department funded the site beautification work conducted by Candee Farm Landscaping LLC. The work includes installation of the railroad tie border, the drainage system, leveling and grass seeding, said Jeff Candee, the company’s owner.

Ed Nagy and his crew at the Easton Parks and Recreation Department surveyed the site and did all of the site excavation work and tree removal.

Foster McKeon of Foster’s Inc., an Easton company, donated much of the landscaping design and work, and Todd Puglio, owner of Earthworks, also based in town, donated materials and time to install ADA-compliant walkways and the donor brick area.

O’Brien and Sons, based in Massachusetts, installed the equipment, rubberized mats and wood chips. All the equipment was made in the U.S.A.

The road leading up to nearby Helen Keller Middle School is busy with school buses and cars, and is also busy when people use the soccer fields, tennis courts and the playground at the same time.

Town workers added additional parking spots next to the playground, and the Parks and Recreation Department is working with the Easton Police Department on possible additional safety measures such as signs at the popular gathering spot.

— Correspondent Susan Hunter contributed reported.