Aspetuck Brew Lab hosts History of Long Island Sound

Local author and outdoorsman Joe Schnierlein presents a talk on the history of Long Island Sound Wednesday, Oct. 25, from 7:30-9 p.m., at the Aspetuck Brew Lab, 3389 Fairfield Avenue, Bridgeport.

The talk also will include Long Island’s history of whale sightings and how weather and human activity has impacted it in its past, present and will in the future. Schnierlein will talk about how the Sound is being studied and what needs to be done to understand it better.

RSVP to Alice at [email protected].

