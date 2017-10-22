The World’s Most Haunted House author to give talk at library

Just in time for Halloween, William J. Hall will be at the Easton Public Library on Wednesday, Oct. 25, at 7 p.m. to talk about hauntings and paranormal occurrences in Connecticut.

Hall is the author of The World’s Most Haunted House: The True Story of the Bridgeport Poltergeist on Lindley Street and The Haunted House Diaries: The True Story of a Quiet Connecticut Town in the Center of a Paranormal Mystery.

The World’s Most Haunted House tells the story of the 1974 haunting of a house in Bridgeport that attracted international media attention. Crowds of onlookers numbering in the hundreds to 2,000 would show up daily to catch a glimpse of paranormal activity.

Seventy-seven credible witnesses, from police captains and fire chiefs to reporters and priests, had said they had seen the phenomena, making it one of the most well-documented hauntings in many years.

William J. Hall is an experienced researcher of the unexplained, from folklore and urban legend to fortune telling and the pyramids. He is an active investigator of the paranormal and has been a performing magician for 25 years.

Books will be available for purchase and signing. Registration is required. To register, use the Library’s Online Event Calendar, or contact Lynn Zaffino at 203-261-0134, or via email at [email protected]