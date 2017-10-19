CancerCare Fairfield Walk/Run for Hope draws hundreds

More than 300 friends and supporters joined together for the 11th annual CancerCare Fairfield Walk/Run for Hope at Jennings Beach in Fairfield on Sunday, Oct. 15. The event raised awareness and funds for CancerCare’s free programs and services for those affected by cancer.

The men’s 5K winner, Mac Ballentine of Norwalk, finished with a time of 20:23.7 and Rebecca Blanchard of Stamford was the first female to cross the finish line with a time of 20:26.9. The top five fundraising teams were Team Smirnoff, Little Pub, I Hope You Dance, Team EY (Ernst & Young) and Kuhl & The Gang.

At the opening ceremonies, Pablo Parizot, 17, of Rowayton shared his experiences for the past two years at CancerCare’s Healing Hearts Bereavement Camp at Malibu Ranch where he met people his own age who were going through the exact same struggles dealing with the loss of a parent. “Having someone who not only listens, but completely understands what you’re saying is invaluable,” said Parizot, who is grateful to CancerCare for fostering new friendships with people who have made a positive influence on his life.

CancerCare thanks the Fairfield community, the many volunteers as well as the sponsors and community partners: Finn Partners, Little Pub, Teva Oncology, Whole Foods Market Fairfield, Genentech, Tallman Segerson, The Walking Company, K-Deer, Stamford Magazine/Moffly Media, AMR, DoubleTree by Hilton Norwalk, Einstein Bros. Bagels, Poland Spring, soundRUNNER, Source Coffeehouse and Venture Photography.

To learn more, visit cancercare.org or call 800-813-HOPE (4673).