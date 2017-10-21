Local author pens book about losing a beloved pet

Bonnie Kreitler, who literally lives on the Easton and Fairfield border, is the author of I Heard Your Dog Died: Imaginings for Those Who Have Lost a Pet.

The book tells the fictional tale of a youngster who watches helplessly as a car strikes the family dog. Unable to find comfort within the grieving family, the child finds solace in chats with a caring neighbor.

Together the pair explores perspectives on death, animal souls, honoring, and letting go. As the youngster gradually shifts from despair to acceptance, their story ends in a way neither neighbor imagined. Rambling Dog Publications in Southport publishes the title.

“Losses are a common denominator in life,” says Kreitler. “Often the loss of a pet is not treated the same way as the loss of other important relationships.”

She said her hope is that readers who have lost pets will find their feelings of deep loss acknowledged and feel a bit better as a result.

I Heard Your Dog Died: Imaginings for Those Who Have Lost a Pet, is the winner of the 2017 IBPA Ben Franklin Award for Publishing Excellence. It is available as a paperback or e-book from Amazon.com, IndieBound.org, BarnesAndNoble.com, Kobo, Kindle, Nook and other retail book outlets. Read more about the book at IHeardYourDogDied.com.

“I worked hard to make it a beautiful book, a book you could easily get or give as a gift after a pet loss, and that paid off this week. If I can put the book in someone’s hand, they can’t let it go.”

About living on the Easton and Fairfield border, she said, “We pay property taxes in both towns and have Fairfield neighbors in one direction and Easton friends in the other. Causes no end of confusion!”