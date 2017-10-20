VDIEO: EMT helps others while awaiting new kidney

Adam Goldstein assists people in crisis in his role as assistant chief for Easton’s Volunteer Emergency Medical Service. But he needs a new kidney so he can continue to do the lifesaving work.

Goldstein, 36, was diagnosed in 2000 with stage 4 testicular cancer, and the service came to his house several times to help him after the diagnosis. Once he was well enough, Goldstein made the decision to train as an emergency medical technician as a way of giving back.

He joined the Easton EMS in 2002 and also worked for AMR New Haven as a paid EMT and for the Yale-New Haven Shoreline Medical Center as an emergency room technician.

His illness didn’t stop him from leading a full and active life. He got married in 2006, and he and his wife, Michelle, are the parents of 3-year-old twin daughters, Jordyn and Zoe.

Unfortunately, the treatment he received for the cancer damaged his kidneys, which started to fail in 2006, eight months after he got married. He had a pre-emptive kidney transplant, but the transplant failed in 2008.

He has been on dialysis for end-stage renal disease ever since. He must go to dialysis three times a week for four hours a session, after which he feels extremely tired and retires to his recliner once he gets home, he said.

He stopped working after he went on dialysis in November 2008.

“I volunteer here because I can’t work a full-time job because of the dialysis schedule,” he said. “I couldn’t just sit around doing nothing. You need to feel like you contribute to society. Working here you feel like you’re contributing, especially after growing up here. It’s done a lot for me. I love it.”

Michelle works two full-time jobs. She is a teacher at Area Cooperative Educational Services, and she also runs the religious education school at Congregation Mishkan Israel in Hamden.

Goldstein is on the transplant list at Yale-New Haven Hospital, but because of having blood Type O and high antibodies, receiving a cadaveric donation has proven difficult.

Anyone willing to get tested and donate is asked to contact Yale Transplant Center at 866-925-3897 and tell them you would like to get tested for Adam Goldstein.

If you are not Type O you, can still get tested for what is known as a paired donation. Visit kidney-paired donation at unos.org to learn about it.

Community support

Goldstein’s family of origin moved to Easton when he was 6 months old, and he attended Easton schools and Joel Barlow High School. He is a graduate of the Class of 1998. His volunteerism dates back to his youth, and he joined the Fire Explorers when he was 16.

Having grown up in Easton and lived here until college, he has a high regard for the town and its people. “Easton is a great town,” he said. “I wish I could afford to live here.”

Goldstein and his family live in North Haven, just off the Merritt Parkway, so getting to Easton is easy, he said.

Carolyn Kearney, EMS chief, has worked with Goldstein since she joined the service in 2003. “He was there to introduce me to the work of an EMT, showing me the ins and outs of the service,” Kearney said. “Over the years I have seen Adam grow in his skills as an EMT, and when I became chief in 2007, I was pleased to ask Adam to be my assistant chief, working alongside Jon Arnold and myself.

“Adam has managed his illness with poise and has continued to find time to work at EMS.”

In his role as assistant chief, Goldstein represents Easton EMS at monthly sponsored hospital meetings, keeping the service up to date on changes that affect EMS and its care of patients, she said.

“I was there when he married his beautiful wife and was there when he became a parent of twin girls,” Kearney said. “I support Adam in his search for a new kidney and hope he will be able to get a kidney so he can continue the great work he is doing at Easton EMS.”

Sgt. Jonathan T. Arnold, a member of the Easton Police Department, is communications division supervisor of Easton EMS.

Arnold said Goldstein is “very involved with Easton EMS” and is in the building several times a week, doing administrative work or volunteering on a shift.

“Just yesterday he ran three calls for us,” Arnold said. “It’s kind of crazy, that he’s in need, medically, but continues to give to others in need. That’s a special kind of person.”

Arnold said a Facebook post Adam asked the service to put up to help him locate a kidney “has just taken off within the last few days.”

Altruistic kidney donation

“If I get a kidney out of whole thing, I will be extremely happy,” Goldstein said.

He said he will also be happy if someone else on Connecticut’s list of 1,400 people in need of a kidney is able to get one. A large part of his goal is raising awareness for the altruistic kidney donation program.

Because not enough kidneys are available, there are only 250 to 300 surgeries a year, making it a “losing battle” for people in need, he said.

“People have two kidneys but only need one to function,” he said. “One thing a healthy adult can do is donate a kidney and cut the list by 10 people, or even by one person, and make a difference to someone’s life.”

For more information on how to help, email [email protected].