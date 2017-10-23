Ashlar-Aspetuck Masonic Lodge awards laptop to student

When Easton resident Brandon Muczynski started his freshman year at Purdue University a few weeks ago, he did so with a gift from the Masonic Lodge in Easton.

Based on possessing some essential qualifications, which included academic excellence and service to the community, Muczynski received the inaugural Ashlar-Aspetuck Lodge No. 142 A.F. & A.M. Laptop Award.

“It is important to us to be involved with the community and invest in our youth, especially those that embody the tenets of our organization,” said Joe Zannino, past master of Ashlar-Aspetuck. “And Brandon certainly does that.”

The laptop award is given to a graduating senior from Joel Barlow High School who is an Easton resident. If you have a student who is interested in learning more about this award, they can inquire with the Guidance Department.

Ashlar-Aspetuck Lodge No. 142 A.F. & A.M. is located at 200 Center Road and meets on the second Wednesday of every month.