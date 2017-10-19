Paddle Against Hunger marathon to support Bridgeport Rescue Mission

The seventh annual Paddle Against Hunger charity marathon, a 24-hour paddle tennis event to raise funds for Bridgeport Rescue Mission, will take place on Friday and Saturday, Oct. 20 and 21.

Founded in 2011 by paddle enthusiasts and supporters of Bridgeport Rescue Mission, Dave Amendola and Joe Murphy, the event has raised more than $245,000 in the past five years. This event will take place at four private Fairfield County clubs this year: The Patterson Club, Fairfield Beach Club, Brooklawn Country Club, and Country Club of Fairfield.

Paddlers from each of these clubs will host concurrent events at their respective clubs. Collectively, the clubs hope to increase contributions exponentially to support the Mission’s services and programs for the poor and homeless in coastal Fairfield County. Proceeds will help the Mission provide food, coats and gifts for thousands of homeless and impoverished men, women and children during the upcoming holiday season.

“Funds from community events like this help provide the critical support needed to ensure we can continue to meet the growing needs of our hungry and homeless neighbors. We are incredibly grateful for their partnership,” said Bridgeport Rescue Mission Executive Director Terry Wilcox.

For more information on this event contact Donna Romano at [email protected] and for information on the Mission’s programs and services for homeless and hurting men, women and children, visit BridgeportRescueMission.org.