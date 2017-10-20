Easton Courier

Meet CT Audubon Society’s Millie & Friends

By HAN Network on October 20, 2017 in Clubs & Organizations, Community, Entertainment, News · 0 Comments

Millie and friends from The Connecticut Audubon Society’s Center at Fairfield will be at the Town of Fairfield’s 2nd annual Halloween celebration, Sunday, Oct. 29, from noon-4 p.m.

Stop by the Connecticut Audubon table to meet Millie the barn owl, learn about the whooo, what and whereabouts of owls and other feathered friends. Visit up-close with spooky (yet friendly), creepy crawly resident education animals. Find out about the many classes and programs for all ages that are offered at the Center.

Halloween on the Green is presented by The Fairfield Museum and History Center in partnership with the Town of Fairfield. It takes place behind the Fairfield Museum, next to the historic town green. More information is available at fairfieldhistory.org/event/halloween-on-the-green-2/.

Visitors may also meet Millie and her feathered (and unfeathered) friends at The Connecticut Audubon Society Center at Fairfield, 2325 Burr Street, open Mondays through Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The Center has live animal exhibits and a Nature Store. For more information, visit ctaudubon.org/center-at-fairfield, or call 203-259-6305, ext. 109.

Millie, a barn owl and resident animal at the CT Audubon Society Center at Fairfield.

