Breaking a tie at halftime, the Joel Barlow High boys soccer team defeated host Kolbe Cathedral 4-1 on Thursday, Oct. 19. The win also clinched Barlow the top seed in the South-West Conference playoffs.

Grayson DiMiceli scored for Barlow in the first half and Attie Upson added an assist while Bernard Schuler scored for the Cougars. The Falcons pulled out of reach in the second with DiMiceli scoring a second goal and Pablo Correa-Ramirez finding the net twice. Upson had two more assists and Jack Warren added one.

Jackson Stalowir made three saves in goal for Barlow, now 12-1-1 overall.