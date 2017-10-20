Spotlight on area events

Doggie Halloween party

Easton Dog Park Families will hold their second annual Doggie Halloween Party on Saturday, Oct. 21, from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Easton Dog Park, 360 Sport Hill Road. (Rain date is Sunday, Oct. 22, from 1 to 3 p.m.) A Halloween costume contest will be held at 2 p.m.

Entry fee is $10 per dog and includes the cost of the party, contest prize bags, doggie trick-or-treat table, “delicious” human snacks and a festive setup for picture taking.

RSVP: Jenn Cocchia, 203-395-3706, via TEXT ONLY.

Playground party

The Easton Parks and Recreation Department and Parents for a Better Playground will hold a party on Sunday, Oct. 22, at noon. at the New Friends Playground at Helen Keller Middle School. There will be music, ice cream and face painting to honor the donors and volunteers who made the new playground possible.

‘Haunted House’ author

William J. Hall will be at the Easton Public Library on Wednesday, Oct. 25, at 7 p.m. to talk about hauntings and paranormal occurrences in Connecticut. Hall is the author of The World’s Most Haunted House: The True Story of the Bridgeport Poltergeist on Lindley Street and The Haunted House Diaries: The True Story of a Quiet Connecticut Town in the Center of a Paranormal Mystery.

The World’s Most Haunted House tells the story of the 1974 haunting of a house in Bridgeport that attracted international media attention. Crowds of onlookers numbering in the hundreds to 2,000 would show up daily to catch a glimpse of paranormal activity.

Seventy-seven credible witnesses, from police captains and fire chiefs to reporters and priests, had said they had seen the phenomena, making it one of the most well-documented hauntings in many years.

Hall is an experienced researcher of the unexplained, from folklore and urban legend to fortune telling and the pyramids. He is an active investigator of the paranormal and has been a performing magician for 25 years.

Books will be available for purchase and signing. Registration is required. To register, use the Library’s Online Event Calendar, or contact Lynn Zaffino at 203-261-0134, or via email at [email protected]

Turkey dinner with all the fixins’

The annual turkey dinner at Jesse Lee United Methodist Church has been a tradition in Easton for nearly 100 years. This year’s dinner takes place on Saturday, Nov. 4, at 6 p.m. at the church at 25 Flat Rock Road. Cost is $15 for adults, $7 for children 5 to 12 and free for children under 5.

The meal consists of oven-roasted turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, turnips, green beans, rolls and a selection of homemade pies and vanilla ice cream. Call 203-372-8250 for reservations.

Trump Era environmental protection

Dan Esty, Yale University Law School professor and former commissioner of the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection, will speak on Environmental Protection in the Trump Era. What’s Next? on Wednesday Nov. 15, at 7 pm in the Pequot Library, 720 Pequot Avenue, Southport. He is guest speaker in the Aspetuck Land Trust Haskins Lecture Series. The event is free to Aspetuck Land Trust members and students with school identification. It is also open to the public for a $5 per person donation. For more information visit aspetucklandtrust.org.