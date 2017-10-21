Easton Community Center posts upcoming events

The Easton Community Center is at 364 Sport Hill Road. The phone number is 203-459-9700; the website is eastoncommunitycenter.com. Register at webtrac.eastoncc.com. The ECC brochure is available online. In the case of classes that have already started, it is never too late to sign up. The facility is a nut-free environment. Children cannot bring any food that may contain traces of nuts in them.

ECC middle school Halloween trips

Trail of Terror: Friday, Oct. 20, 4:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m., $70/members, $80/non-members, ages 10 to 16, only 13 spots available.

Trip is in Wallingford. Be aware that trip is scary and full of spooky surprises

Lake Compounce Haunted Graveyard: Saturday, Oct. 28, 3 p.m. to 10:30 p.m., $70/members, $80/non-members, ages 10 to 16.

We will be walking through the Haunted Graveyard as well as riding the rides at the park. Kids will need extra money for dinner at the park.

November middle school events and trips

November Middle School Night: Friday, Nov. 3, 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., $5 admission at the door, Fairfield County 6th to 8th grade, includes Ga Ga Ball, basketball, Karaoke, table games, snacks for sale and much more.

Dave & Buster’s Trip: Tuesday, Nov. 7, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., $70/members, $80/non-members, ages: 10 to 15. Trip includes lunch at Dave & Buster’s, Power Play card for games. You may send with extra money for arcade games.

Cooking Class: ages 12+, Saturday 2 to 3:30 p.m., one session, Oct. 21, $40/members, $50 non-members.

Floor Hockey

For ages 6 to 9, Thursday, 5 to 5:45 p.m., five sessions, Oct. 26 to Nov. 30, $75/members, $90/non-members, no class on Nov. 23.

Flag Football

For ages 8 to 13, Thursday, 4 to 5 p.m., five sessions, Oct. 26 to Nov. 30, $50/members, $60/non-members, no class Nov. 23.

Indoor T-Ball

For ages 4 to 7, Tuesdays, Oct. 24 to Nov. 21, 4 to 4:45 p.m., five sessions, $75/members; $90/non-members.

Indoor Baseball

For ages 5 to 8, Tuesdays, Oct. 24 to Nov. 21, 5 to 5:45 p.m., five sessions, $75/members; $90/non-members.

Dodgeball

For ages 8 to 13, Tuesdays, Oct. 24 to Nov. 21, 4 to 4:45 p.m., five sessions, $75/members; $90/non-members.

Teen Tennis

For ages12 to 16, Tuesdays, Oct. 24 to Nov. 21, 6 to 6:45 p.m.five sessions, $150/members; $165/non-members.