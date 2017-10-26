SCORE presents three workshops at the library

SCORE Fairfield County is offering three workshops at the Easton Public Library in November and December. The first workshop, Speak with Clarity and Confidence, will be led by Shannon Daniels on Thursday, Nov. 2, at 6 p.m., and will help people to brush up on their public speaking skills.

This workshop will cover how to properly structure a speech or presentation, and will also present tips for overcoming the anxiety associated with public speaking.

On Wednesday, Nov. 29, at 4 p.m., Aimee Fusco from the USDA Farm Service Agency will present a program on resources and support for farmers in Connecticut.

The third workshop, How to Maximize Your Business with Better Visibility on Google, will take place on Wednesday, Dec. 13, at 6 p.m. Led by Doug Gunsolley, this program will focus on digital media marketing.

SCORE was established in 1964 as a nonprofit association dedicated to entrepreneur education and the formation, growth and success of small businesses.

The Fairfield County chapter recently merged with the Greater Bridgeport chapter and now represents a population of 750,000, with 130 volunteer mentor professionals, who offer a very broad mix of entrepreneurial, management and small business experience.

For more information and to register for theworkshops, visit fairfieldcounty.score.org.