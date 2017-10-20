Easton Parks and Recreation Department posts activities

Easton Parks and Recreation, 652 Morehouse Road, 203-268-7200; online registration at eastonrec.com. Hours: Monday-Friday, 9 to 4 p.m. Most programs have limited enrollments. Besides not getting into the program, nothing cancels programs more than waiting until the last minute to register as classes may have been cancelled due to low enrollment. It is best recommended that you register at least two weeks prior to the start of a program. The following comes from the Easton Parks and Recreation Department:



Annual Trunk or Treat and Bonfire

Join the Easton Girl Scouts and Lions Club on Halloween night, Tuesday, Oct. 31, for the annual Trunk or Treat and Bonfire. Music and snacks will be provided so come on down with your costumes and finish up your Halloween night with some bonfire fun.

Trunk or Treat: 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. (5 p.m. Trunk setup time); Bonfire: 8 p.m. to approximately 9 p.m.,

Morehouse Fields. Free. Candy donations are accepted at the Park & Recreation office or the Extended Day Program (Room 139 at SSES) through Oct. 27. Donations can also be brought that evening to the concierge’s car. Contact [email protected] to sign up your car.

Additional Information: You can decorate your car anyway you like; themes such as sports, teams, travel locations, animals or general Halloween decorations can be used. (Please nothing too scary or gruesome.)

Girl Scouts of Easton will be available to hand out candy for you or to take your little ones around if your car is being used.

Parking will be at SSES for trick or treaters and on the dirt road in between the fields for trunkers.

Please ask your children to only trick or treat once!

Winter Pickup Basketball

This entire six-week program, for boys and girls grades 2 to 5, allows players to learn the basics of basketball during recreational play. Practice/games will be held Saturday mornings at Helen Keller Middle School gym in one hour time blocks.

Grades 2 and 3, boys and girls combined, will run from 9 to 10 a.m.; grades 4 and 5, boys and girls combined, will run from 10:05 to 11:05 p.m. Due to lower enrollment we will have pickup games and will not be assigning teams. Coaches can still coach their children’s team but the teams will be changing from week to week. Teams will have 30 minutes of practice before the 30 minute game times. Per usual, referees will be filling in for coaches when necessary. Cancellations due to inclement weather will not be made up.

The program starts Saturday, Dec. 2 to Jan.27 for six weeks (no games on Dec. 23, 30 and Jan. 13. Early registration fee of $60 by Nov.10. Registrations received after Nov. 10 will be $75. Registrations must be received by Monday, Nov. 27.

Coaches are needed for our Saturday recreational basketball league. For more information or to coach, contact the office at 268-7200 or email us at [email protected]

TECHSTARS — Minecraft Survival Adventure

For grades 2 to 5, the event will be held on Thursdays, Nov. 2, 9, 30; Dec. 7,14 (no classes on Nov. 16 and 23. It will be held from 3:50 p.m. to 5:05 p.m. at Samuels Staples Elementary School. We may be dodging fireballs from exploding volcanos or hiding from snow giant on Mt. Everest. This will take teamwork and collaboration as we mine, craft, build and problem solve our precarious situation. Students will be solving this survival adventure on a teacher-monitored closed server.

Youth Indoor Tennis

Youth indoor tennis lessons at Samuel Staples Elementary School late fall and winter. Classes will focus on teaching basic strokes along with playing lots of games. This is for beginners/advanced beginners. Portable nets will be used and classes will be taught by certified instructors with a ratio of five students to one instructor. Students must bring their own racquets. For more information contact fairfieldcountytennis.net/.

*Please note children attending the 2 to 4 grade sessions cannot wait unattended, they must be with a parent or guardian. You can register your child for the Ext Day Program at a discounted rate; contact the office at 203-268-7200 for further details.

Classes run from Nov. 2 to Dec. 21 (no classes Nov. 16 and 23). Grades K-1 are from 3:50 p.m. to 4:20 p.m. and grades 2 to 4 are from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Classes are located in the big gym.

Second Annual Doggie Halloween Party

Join the Second Annual Doggie Halloween Party hosted by the Easton Dog Park Families. Dress to impress. The Halloween Costume Contest will be promptly at 2 p.m. We will be collecting any unwanted doggie items — towels, sheets or blankets, and any additional proceeds collected over party costs will be donated to the Easton Animal Shelter.

A very special thanks to Chomper Brand Toys for their generous toy donation for the festivities.

The event will be held at the Easton Dog Park, 360 Sport Hill Road, Easton on Oct. 21 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Rain date will be on Oct. 22 from 1 to 3 p.m. The entry fee of $10/dog includes cost of party, contest prize bags, doggie trick or treat table, delicious human snacks and a festive setup for picture taking. RSVP: Jenn Cocchia at 203-395-3706 via text only.

New Friends Playground Party

Please join us on Sunday, Oct. 22 at 12 p.m. for a fun-filled day of music, ice cream, face painting and appreciation at New Friends Playground near HKMS. Together we’ll honor all the generous donors and volunteers who helped build our beautiful playground.

The Easton Arts Center

Take bus #8 after school from SSES to the Easton Art Center; Bus #9 after school from HKMS to the Easton Art Center.

Halloween Themed Glow Night

Dress for a Halloween Glow mess, pizza included, no costumes please, on Oct. 27 from 6 to 9 p.m. at TEAC, 652 Morehouse Road. Event for ages 4-plus. Fee: $30.