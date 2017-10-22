Easton Courier

Events at the Easton Public Library

The Easton Public Library is located at 691 Morehouse Road. Hours are Monday, 10 to 5, Tuesday, 10 to 8, Wednesday, 10 to 8, Thursday, 10 to 6, Friday, 10 to 5, and Saturday, 10 to 3. Closed Sunday. Call 203-261-0134 or visit EastonLibrary.org for more information and to register. The following comes from the library:

Tuesday, Oct. 24

10:30 a.m. — Baby/Toddler Be-Bop (6-36 months). This 25-minute interactive music and movement class incorporates popular children’s songs, finger plays and simple stories while utilizing props such as puppets, tambourines and rhythm sticks. Registration is not required.

2:15 p.m. — Preschool Story Time. Join us for stories and a craft. Registration is not required.

Wednesday, Oct. 25

10:30 a.m. — Baby/Toddler Be-Bop (6-36 months). This 25-minute interactive music and movement class incorporates popular children’s songs, finger plays and simple stories while utilizing props such as puppets, tambourines and rhythm sticks. Registration is not required.

7:00 p.m. — Author Talk/Book Signing: William J. Hall. Get in the Halloween mood with this presentation by William J. Hall, author of The World’s Most Haunted House: The True Story of the Bridgeport Poltergeist on Lindley Street and The Haunted House Diaries: The True Story of a Quiet Connecticut Town in the Center of a Paranormal Mystery. Books will be available for purchase and signing. Registration is required.

Thursday, Oct. 26

2:15 p.m. — Preschool Story Time. Join us for stories and a craft. Registration is not required.

4:00 to 5:00 p.m. — Fairy House Making. (grades. 4-5). Join local resident Susan Monaghan to learn how to make your very own Fairy House. We’ll have all the supplies you’ll need to help you create a wonderful home for a fairy.

Friday, Oct. 27

3:30 p.m. — Haunted Gingerbread House Making (grades 6-12). Join us as we make Haunted Gingerbread Houses for Halloween. Create on your own or with a friend. Supplies are provided. Registration is required.

