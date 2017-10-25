International Game Day comes to the library

Easton Public Library invites all school-aged children, teens, families and friends to International Game Day: Family Game Night on Wednesday, Nov. 1, from 4:30 to 6 p.m.

International Games Week, which runs Oct. 29 through Nov. 4, is an initiative run by volunteers around the world to reconnect communities through their libraries around the educational, recreational, and social value of all types of games.

In addition to the great selection of games the Easton Public Library has in its Innovation Space, some of the sponsors of International Games Week have donated some of their games to play.

Help celebrate gaming in libraries by playing some of your favorite games and learning new ones. Bring your own games or play some of the ones the library has set up.

Children’s Librarian Elizabeth Portillo is looking forward to Family Game Night because gaming is an important part of her life. She’s passionate about gaming and has taught all kinds of games, including tabletop, card games, and role play games, to librarians and patrons of all ages.

“Gaming is a fun and important part of my life,” Portillo said. “I look forward to the opportunity of sharing that with people.”

To register, use the Library’s Online Event Calendar, or contact Elizabeth Portillo at 203-261-0134, or via email at [email protected].