COMMENTARY: Cites experience as asset in tackling Region 9 challenges
By Catherine Gombos (R), Region 9 school board candidate on October 22, 2017 in Commentary, Lead News, News, Opinion, People, Politics & Elections, Schools · 0 Comments
The Region 9 Board of Education, which governs Joel Barlow High School, will face challenging questions over the next four years in relation to declining enrollment.
Fewer students will mean a need for a smaller staff at the high school. It will also mean that board and administration will need to assure that program offerings are minimally impacted so that students are able to be exposed to the diverse elective offerings that currently exist. Right-sizing the high school will take creativity, employment of fiscally conservative practices and collaboration between the board, the administration and by extension the students we serve.
The board and administration will need to maintain a building that was expanding in the early 2000s to accommodate a then-burgeoning student body.
The board’s commitment to funding the Capital Reserve Fund, which I was a creator of, speaks to its commitment to its role as a Board of Finance as well as a Board of Education.
My experience over the past 18 years will be an asset to the board as we move into this new era of a declining population of students. I remain committed to improving Joel Barlow High School and maintaining its profile as one of the best high schools in the State of Connecticut.
Catherine Gombos
