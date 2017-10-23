I am a 25-year Easton resident who has practiced primarily family law in Bridgeport. My husband, Paul Brozdowski, and I raised three children who graduated from Joel Barlow High School: Christopher (2009), Jonathan (2011) and Hannah (2015).
As a graduate from Barnard College of Columbia University, and the Washington College of Law at American University, I have worked with children in the juvenile and family courts, and also worked to structure and develop small businesses.
I serve on the scholarship committee for the Bridgeport Bar Association, the Women’s Trial Lawyers Caucus of the Connecticut Trial Lawyers Association, and the Women’s Trial Lawyers Caucus of the American Association for Justice.
I also serve as Guardian-Ad-Litem in family cases in the Connecticut Courts by appointment, and pro-bono with Lawyers for Children America. I also mediate contested family disputes as a special master in the Bridgeport Superior Court.
My active involvement with children in the legal system has given me a solid understanding of children’s developmental issues, particularly those of children in crisis. As a strong proponent of a rigorous, yet practical, public education system for every child, I believe that graduates must be prepared for a global work environment.
Ensuring a positive end result for all students requires the investment and commitment of all involved, administrators to teachers to parents to students.
We face growing local and national challenges to our collective abilities to deliver the positive results our children deserve. We can, and will, meet them with balanced, comprehensive, and thoughtful responses.
Maureen P. Williams
COMMENTARY: Ensuring a positive end result for Region 9 students
Maureen P. Williams, D, Region 9 Board of Education candidate
