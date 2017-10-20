Injured bicyclist rescued from Trout Brook Valley

Easton-area first responders rescued an injured bicyclist from Trout Brook Valley this afternoon and took him to the hospital for treatment of a broken leg.

The man used his cell phone to call for help at 1:29 p.m. after getting injured while riding his bike on a trail in the nature preserve.

“He called the 911 dispatcher who was able to pull the GPS coordinates off his phone,” according to Sgt. Jonathan Arnold of the Easton Police Department. “He told us he broke leg and would not be able to walk out and needed assistance.”

The man was at an unknown location about two miles from his starting point, believed to be the Well Hill Road entrance to Trout Brook Valley, Arnold said.

Six first responders from the Easton Police Department, Easton Fire Department and Easton Volunteer Emergency Medical Service walked into the preserve to look for the injured man. Getting to him was a challenge because of the rough terrain and spotty wireless coverage. Fortunately, when you call 911, the GPS coordinates pop up where you are in in case you can’t talk, Arnold said.

They called in mutual aid from the Weston Fire Department and the Long Hill Fire Department in Trumbull, both of which brought all terrain vehicles. Arnold stayed at the command center to coordinate the emergency responders.

Between their radios and cellphones they were able to find the man. The six first responders carried him out in a basket for 100 feet to a trail the ATVS could access and take him to an ambulance on the road, Arnold said.

Aside from the broken leg, the man was otherwise in good shape, Arnold said. His age and town of residence were not immediately known.

The mission was completed at 3:20 p.m., and took just shy of two hours. “It was labor intensive, with a team of 30 to 35 people all told,” Arnold said.

“I want to thank all of the people from Easton, Weston and Trumbull who came together and made the successful rescue,” he said.