Ready to start

By Redding Pilot on October 21, 2017 in High School Sports · 0 Comments

Former Joel Barlow High baseball standout Charlie Morton is the starting pitcher for the Houston Astros in game seven of the American League Championship Series against the New York Yankees tonight at 8 p.m. Morton, a 2002 graduate of Barlow, made his major league debut with the Atlanta Braves in 2008 before playing seven seasons with the Pittsburgh Pirates and one with the Philadelphia Phillies before joining the Astros in 2017. — MLB photo

