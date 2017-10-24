Easton Courier

Connecticut’s chief election official addresses voting rights

By Easton Courier on October 24, 2017

Denise Merrill, Connecticut secretary of the state, discussed voting concerns with 4th Congressional District voters at Indivisible Connecticut’s Oct. 11 general meeting at the Unitarian Church in Westport.

David Smith, Easton Democratic registrar of voters and former News12CT anchor, and Lauren Gray, Action Together Connecticut organizer and Bridgeport political activist, joined Merrill for a question-and-answer session after the talk.

The trio agreed that election and voting security are important issues in Connecticut and across the country but believe the biggest threats to voting rights are coming from the Kobach Commission’s unproven voter fraud claims and through partisan gerrymandering.

David Smith, Easton Democratic registrar of voters, Lauren Gray, Action Together Connecticut organizer, and Denise Merrill, Connecticut secretary of the state. — David Vida photo

