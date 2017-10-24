Connecticut’s chief election official addresses voting rights

Denise Merrill, Connecticut secretary of the state, discussed voting concerns with 4th Congressional District voters at Indivisible Connecticut’s Oct. 11 general meeting at the Unitarian Church in Westport.

David Smith, Easton Democratic registrar of voters and former News12CT anchor, and Lauren Gray, Action Together Connecticut organizer and Bridgeport political activist, joined Merrill for a question-and-answer session after the talk.

The trio agreed that election and voting security are important issues in Connecticut and across the country but believe the biggest threats to voting rights are coming from the Kobach Commission’s unproven voter fraud claims and through partisan gerrymandering.