EDITORIAL: Quiet election gets going

With no contest at the top of the ticket, the Nov. 7 local election has been quiet enough to hear a pin drop.

There is one contested race, however, and it is for an important seat that will help shape the future of higher education and spending in light of declining school enrollment.

Two Republican candidates, Catherine Gombos and Todd A. Johnston, and one Democratic candidate, Maureen P. Williams, are vying for two open seats for the Region 9 Board of Education.

Gombos and Williams supplied candidate statements that appear online. Read Gombos’s statement here and Williams’s statement here. The Courier encouraged all three candidates to submit up to three statements, the last of which will appear in the Nov. 2 Voters Guide in The Courier.

All told there are 19 Republican candidates (including four constables) and nine Democratic candidates (including three constables) in the upcoming election.

The endorsed Republican candidates are incumbent First Selectman Adam Dunsby and Selectman Carolyn M. Colangelo. The other candidates endorsed at caucus, in addition to Gombos and Johnston, were Christine Halloran for town clerk, Krista A. Kot for tax collector, Matthew P. Gachi, Michael P. Kot, and Rich Cremin for Board of Finance, Adam Bonoff for Board of Assessment Appeals, Jeffrey F. Parker for Easton Board of Education, Todd R. Pajonas and Kristi Sogofsky for Library Board, John W. Harris for Zoning Board of Appeals, and Anthony B. Farmer, Darrin D. Silhavy, Tony Neidenbach, and Eric M. Frank for constables.

The endorsed Democratic candidates are Robert Lessler for Board of Selectmen, Cindy Shortt for Easton Board of Education, Linda Dollard and Gloria Bindelglass for Library Board of Trustees, Gloria R. Kovac for Board of Assessment Appeals, Maureen P. Williams for Region 9 Board of Education, and Gloria Bindelglass, David Katz and Irv Silverman for constables.

The elected Town Hall staff positions of town clerk, tax collector and town treasurer are paid.

However, the seats on boards and commission are volunteer with the exception of the first selectman, whose position is considered and paid as a part-time job, and the two selectmen, who earn a stipend. The First Selectman’s salary for 2017-18 is $63,359 and the selectmen are paid $3,445.32 annually.

The candidates who serve on boards and commissions donate a lot of their time to town government, and in today’s busy world, time can be as precious as money.

Voters should take time to know their fellow Eastonites who generously contribute to the town in this way through the coverage in The Courier and, better yet, by meeting and getting to know the candidates.

The Republicans hold the majority of seats on town boards and commissions in addition to the top elected seat of first selectman.

Democrats haven’t fielded a first selectman candidate in many years. A number of highly qualified Democratic candidates have failed to win seats they sought, which was certainly discouraging.

That said, the party won’t improve its standing without urging more people to give it a try. Williams is doing just that this time around, running against two popular Republican incumbents. She should be a role model for others in the years to come, whatever the outcome.

Even though it’s been a quiet election, there are plenty of local issues that matter to people.

There are only two more weeks to send letters to the editor in support of candidates. Political letters should be 100 words or fewer. Let the candidates know what you think. It’s now or never for Election 2017.