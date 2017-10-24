Easton library expansion set in motion

Plans to expand the Easton Public Library are underway, and the project is expected to benefit library patrons of all ages.

A goal of the project is to open up space and create more room throughout the building, library officials said.

“We’ve seen a need to expand our children’s department,” said Lynn Zaffino, library director. The idea is to use a library donation fund to break through two exterior walls and enclose a roughly 1,100-foot patio behind the library.

“None of this is set in stone,” Zaffino said, since final plans await review of architects’ submissions and input from town boards and commissions.

The new addition may include a children’s play area, an innovation space and the children’s librarian’s office, she said.

The new activity area “will enable us to spread out,” she said, expanding the current play area and moving it back farther in the building.

Plans may include constructing a noise buffer, moving the teen area closer to youth services staff, converting the current children’s librarian’s office to a storage room, and converting the current children’s play area into a media/technology area.

“It’s an exciting time,” said Todd Pajonas, library board of trustees co-chairman. He addressed the handful of people who showed up on Oct. 12 for a public meeting on the expansion plans.

“The general consensus of the board is we‘re really excited to be doing this and being able to improve the library,” Pajonas said. He also serves on the library’s building committee.

Five of the seven members of the building committee are library board members, and the committee also includes Dara Ghavami, an architect; Steve Edwards, who brings construction and building expertise; and Zaffino, an ex-officio, non-voting member.

Zaffino served for two years as assistant library director and head of the children’s department and for six years as children’s and teen librarian before becoming library director.

An “add-on” idea to the expansion plan is the construction of two study rooms in the current innovation area located in an alcove near the copy machine, she said.

The study rooms could be used by high school and college students and by adults.

The innovation space, which may move to the new addition, contains crafts and technology-related materials, Zaffino said.

Expanding that area fits in with the changing role of a library in today’s world.

“The mission of libraries has changed,” Pajonas told those attending the public meeting. Most of those who use the library are children and families, he said. “It’s less about books and more about the public.”

Groups use the meeting rooms, Pajonas said, and his own high school-age daughter uses the library to meet up with friends and study. After school, the library becomes a place to gather and work on projects.

The innovation space provides library patrons with activities related to STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics).

Easton resident Nathalie Taranto, who attended the public meeting, sees the library as meeting the needs of the future and maintaining its traditional function.

“All the schools have library media centers,” Taranto said. “It makes it important for this library to change to keep up.”

At the same time, she said, “I think reading is the key to everything else in your life.”

Although not many parents showed up for the mid-afternoon public meeting, their “needs and wants are filtered through Lynn,” Pajonas said. Building committee members determined that “it was best to use the money to make changes recommended by the library. People have been nice enough to donate to the library. We want to make sure the funds are to be used for the library. It’s the right time.

“We’ve been using the interest to supplement programs. The donations are a property of the town and are controlled by the library board.”

A town vote isn’t necessary to approve the project.

“The hope is we can start building before this time next year,” Pajonas said.

The building committee sent out RFQs (requests for qualifications) to seven architectural firms and “spelled out in general terms what we want to do,” Zaffino said. Several architects visited the library to hear about the proposed project.

The committee has received completed RFQs back from all the architects and plans to narrow down the pool to three firms that will prepare design plans and project costs.

After interviews take place, it’s expected that an architect for the project will be chosen this coming winter, and design plans will be drawn up. Interviews with contractors will follow.

And the project will need town approvals.

“This building project is done in conjunction with many different boards, including the Conservation Commission/Inland Wetlands Agency and the Building Department,” Pajonas said.

He described the current stage of the project as “a little like the chicken and the egg. We know what we’d like to do, and that will define what is our budget and what we’re allowed to do. What we have [now] is the need.”

“We’ve been in the talking stages for a long time,” Zaffino said. “We’re taking action. We’ve got the ball rolling.”