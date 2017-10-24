Easton police log: Scam calls, interfering with police

The Easton Police Department responded to 186 calls from Oct. 16 to 22.

Scam calls

Easton residents have reported receiving a call from someone claiming to be from the Fairfield County sheriff’s office. The caller states a warrant has been issued for them for missing jury duty. Both calls came from this Georgia phone number: 912-656-4722.

Police said residents should hang up the phone and not give any information.

Biking injury

Easton police received a 911 call Oct. 20 at 1:45 p.m. from a man who said he fell off his bike in Trout Brook Valley and believed he had broken his leg. He said he entered from Wells Hill Road and took the blue trail.

He tried walking but was in pain. The man was found by first responders and was safely taken for medical attention. See related story on this page.

Interfering with police

Easton officers responded to 533 Sport Hill Road on a report of a verbal altercation on Oct. 21, shortly after midnight .

While trying to investigate, Shawn Mauro, 46, was uncooperative and belligerent, police said. He pushed an officer and tried to pick up a chair to throw, police said. He was charged with disorderly conduct and interfering with police.

Mauro posted a $500 bond and was released from police custody pending a court date of Oct. 23 at Bridgeport Superior Court.

Call statistics

Total Calls — 186

Accident — 4

Aided/EMS — 7

Alarm — 12

Animal control — 17

Assist other department — 4

Fire call — 1

Scams — 3

False pretenses — 1

Noise complaint —

Suspicious car — 12

Suspicious person — 2

Suspicious activity — 0

Criminal arrest — 1

Motor vehicle summons — 3

Clear/no action — 0

Infraction — 7

Written warning — 19

Verbal warning — 4