Agriscience and Biotechnology Center to hold open house

By Julie Miller on October 29, 2017

Argiscience Center.

Trumbull’s Agriscience and Biotechnology Center

An open house for 8th graders from Bridgeport, Easton, Fairfield, Milford, Monroe, Orange, Redding, Shelton, Stratford and Trumbull is being held at the Trumbull Regional Agriscience and Biotechnology Center located at Trumbull High School, 536 Daniels Farm Road.

Eighth graders and their parents will learn about the Regional 4-year high school program specializing in animal science, floral design, biotechnology, equine science, natural resources and much more.

All are welcome to attend the open house during one of the following sessions: Thursday, Nov. 2; 5:30-6:30 p.m., or 7-8 p.m.

For more information, call 203-452-4200.

