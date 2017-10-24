Obituary: Howard G. Collis, 75, of Easton

Howard G. Collis, 75, of Easton, CT, with his family by his side, was peacefully welcomed into heaven on October 20, 2017, at Yale New Haven Hospital CT, after a brief illness.

He was the son of the late Frederick F. and Isabel Davis Collis. He graduated from Utica Free Academy, Mohawk Valley Community College and Sacred Heart University. He later became a Master Mason as his father had.

His work career was with IBM Corporation, Habitat for Humanity of Greater Bridgeport (Now Habitat for Humanity of Coastal Fairfield County), and William Raveis Real Estate Company. Through Junior Achievement he taught an 8th grade Business Economics at Curiale School for 30 years. He also volunteered with Habitat for Humanity building houses locally and at many President Jimmy Carter Work Camps across the U.S., Mexico and Canada. His life was devoted to his family, friends, work associates, church, community and the world.

As a loving, caring husband, father, brother, grandfather, papa and friend, he will be dearly missed by his wife, Marilyn Jones Collis; daughter, Debra Collis Salvas (husband Douglas); and son, Steven Howard Collis (wife Michelle Erdmann), all of CT. He is also survived by his 4 grandchildren, Kimberly, Lindsay and Matthew Collis; and Marina Salvas. He was the brother of James Collis (Donna), John Collis (Margherita) and Janice Collis Fratangelo (Louie) all of NY. He also leaves nephews and nieces, Frederick Collis (Mary), David Collis (Michelle), Paul Collis (Jessica) and John Collis (April), Susan Connelly (William) and Michelle Gaspa, their families and several cousins.

His Memorial Service, led by the Rev. James Stinson, will be held on Saturday, October 28th, at 3:00 p.m., at the Jesse Lee United Methodist Church, 25 Flat Rock Road, Easton CT. Please wear your favorite color to bring joy to this celebration of his life.

In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to one of these organizations:

To help his granddaughter Kimberly get a service dog for her type 1 diabetes please make check payable to: Service Dogs by Warren Retrievers (SDWR) ‘For Kimberly Collis’, P.O. Box 647 Madison, VA 22727 or http://www.sdwr.org — Donate — Personal Campaign — Type in “Kimberly’s Diabetic Alert Dog Campaign”; OR Jesse Lee United Methodist Church, 25 Flat Rock Road, Easton CT, in memory of Howard G. Collis; OR Habitat for Humanity of Coastal Fairfield County, 1542 Barnum Avenue, Bridgeport, CT 06610 or www.habitatcfc.org in memory of Howard G. Collis; OR Vitas Community Connection, P.O. Box 645352, Cincinnati, OH 45264, or http://www.vitascommunityconnection.org, in memory of Howard G. Collis, the Hospice organization who made his final days peaceful.