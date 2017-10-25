Easton kids and adults asked to submit kindness photos

Easton Connects with Kindness invites everyone in the community to submit photos or handmade pictures of acts of kindness people are performing or observing.

Kindness in Action could be as simple as:

A spontaneous smile

Someone helping a stranger

Someone enjoying a cup of coffee as in being kind to themselves by taking a breather.

The activity will lead to the World Kindness Day celebration on Sunday, Nov. 12, at Samuel Staples Elementary School . It will include a walkathon to raise funds for victims of Hurricane Maria, which devastated Puerto Rico, a U.S. territory.

Easton Connects with Kindness aims to bring kindness into people’s daily lives through random acts of kindness throughout the year.

The committee raises awareness about the incredible power of kindness and invites people to make a conscious decision to give and receive kindness daily.

Photo submissions are due Nov. 8. The top 13 entries will be showcased in the 2018 Easton Connects with Kindness calendar.

Samuel Staples Elementary School students will also create posters illustrating acts of kindness they have witnessed or done themselves, particularly related to school.

Submit photos to [email protected], subject: Kindness in Action.

The Easton Public Library plans to hold a one town, one book event from January to March on the theme of kindness. The World Kindness Day celebration will tie into it.

Committee members are Elizabeth Ross, Cathy Alfandre, Caryn Wells, Karen Gomez, Mary Colacurcio, Katie Thomson, Kristin Leavitt, Gary Simone, Tiffany Tortora and Pamela Gupta.