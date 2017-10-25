Strutting their stuff at Doggie Halloween party

More than 30 dogs and their families attended the second annual Doggie Halloween party

at the Easton Dog Park. The party, which was held on the sunny afternoon of Oct. 21, was organized by Jenn Cocchia and me.

The judges for the costume contest were Danielle Alves, interim director of the Easton Park and Recreation Department, Susan Harris of Easton and Valerie Hiss.

Top prize winner was Pepper the beagle, owned by Susan Dellenbaugh. Pepper came as a lobster.

Second prize went to Ziggy the Labradoodle, dressed as a dinosaur and owned by Hildie Azarian.

Third prize went to Luna and Stella the watch dogs, owned by Susan Chudwick of Ansonia. Fourth prize went to Knuckles of Easton, a super Superman, owned by Jane and Larry Price of Easton.

One of the funniest costumes at the party was Koufax the bulldog, who came dressed up as a giraffe. Koufax is owned by Marisa Underberger of Easton.

The most creative costume went to Suki, a Shiba Inu, owned by Kelly Coughlin of Easton, who was dressed as a sushi chef.

The most glamorous puppy of all was Macy, a yellow Labrador retriever, owned by Jenny Spore of Fairfield.

There were lots of puppy and human treats A number of people donated blankets and towels to be be used at the Easton Animal Shelter. Proceeds from the event in the amount of a check for $300 are also being donated to the shelter.

The organizers extend special thanks to the party supporters: Chomper Brand toys, Billy’s Bakery, Silverman’s Farm, and Sherwood Farm. Emily Cooper of Bridgeport was there to take pictures.

All the dog park friends who turned out for the event helped make it special. A great time was had by all, especially our canine friends.