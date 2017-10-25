Organic herb wreath workshop with Sal Gilbertie

Herb expert Sal Gilbertie will lead a do-it-yourself wreath-making workshop at The Connecticut Audubon Society Center at Fairfield on Saturday, Nov. 18, from 10 a.m. to noon.

Using fresh and dried herbs harvested from Gilberties’ herb farm, participants will create a 15-inch decorative wreath that incorporates and balances the colors and textures of organic culinary herbs including: fresh bay and rosemary, dried dill, oregano, sage, lavender and others. Your dried wreath will last for several years if occasionally misted with lukewarm water and kept away from direct, bright light and out of the weather.

Cost for the workshop is $45 for CAS members; $50 for nonmembers. All materials will be supplied; bring scissors. Advance registration is required at ctaudubon.org/center-at-fairfield, or call 203-259-6305, ext. 109. The Connecticut Audubon Society’s Center at Fairfield is located at 2325 Burr Street in Fairfield.

Sal Gilbertie is an author of eight books and is a frequent lecturer who has appeared on numerous radio and television programs including Martha Stewart Living. In 2006, People Places Plants Magazine named him to their list of 50 Most Influential Horticulturists in the Northeast. In 2011, the Northeast Organic Farming Association named him Connecticut Organic Farmer of the Year.”